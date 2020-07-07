On Friday night the Stratford Women's A team travelled to New Plymouth to take on the New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) A Team.

As the girls found out fast, not everything was going to go as they had planned, with NPOB running away with a 5-0 win.

On Saturday Broadway came up against Te Kiri Rovers. These two teams always have a great battle each year, and this was no disappointment once again.

But Broadway managed to put in the extra effort to take the game 4-1, with Scott Weren playing a great game.

Avon's clash with New Plymouth Boys High's highly rated second 11 was a big test. Boys High started with a flourish and created pressure.

Two early injuries thinned the bench and upped the challenge. Boys High went ahead 1-0. Adrian Lobb passing from deep midfield found Michael Lobb in big space at halfway and a delightfully weighted pass allowed Matt McDonald to shake a defender and finish exquisitely for 1-1.

In the second half, Boys High managed to find a second goal. Huge effort from our young team and chances were created.

Mitch Best nearly clinched a draw with a well struck PC heading an inch inside the left post.

A keeper's toe allowed NPBHS to hang on for a 2-1 win. Another fantastic effort from Avon showing great progress in their understanding, strength and courage in this grade.

Stratford Women's B played a strong Te Kiri team.

Stratford showed impressive team work and ball control. Unfortunately for Stratford after leading the game until the fourth quarter, Te Kiri won the match 4-3. Players of the day went to Bex Dearden and Taylah Williams for scoring two very impressive goals.

The Stratford Men's A team travelled to New Plymouth, playing against New Plymouth Old Boys.

This game was expected to be a nail clincher and that's exactly what is was. Old Boys scored just before quarter time to take the lead. Stratford displayed some great passing just before half time to even the score line through Jordan Anderson.

But Old Boys kept coming back and scored 2 more times off penalty corners. Stratford, determined to not let go, come back for Kieren Harrison to slot one in to make it 3-2. But time had run out and Old Boys took the win.

This week's games:

Friday in Stratford: Women's A vs Hāwera at 6.30pm

Friday in New Plymouth: Broadway vs Masters at 6.30pm

Saturday in Stratford: Men's A vs Te Kiri Rangers at 12pm, Women's B vs Masters at 4.30pm

Saturday in New Plymouth: Avon vs Barbarians at 12.30pm.