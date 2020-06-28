All McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC teams were away from home this weekend with the exception of the Under-18s.

The 12th grade team enjoyed a solid 8-nil win against Hāwera.

Kobey Agent received player of the day for his diligent turn in goal and then in the outfield later.

The under-15s played against the Rangers. Player of the day went to Kalib Robinson for his winning Hattrick. Despite the players' determination, the match ended with a 7-4 loss.

The Under-18s enjoyed a 7-nil win against the Francais Douglas Memorial College Lasallians in which was a friendly and enjoyable encounter.

The division one men's team travelled to Waitara. The team was glad to record their first goals for the campaign. The final score of the match was 2-1.

Stephan Tunbridge was awarded man of the match for a quality display amongst many good performances.

The division two team found themselves trailing 3-nil midway through the second half but a couple of late goals to Paul Digby and Man of the Match Tony Salisbury saw the final score at a more appropriate 3-2.

The Tungsten Legal Women travelled to Moturoa for another historically tough clash without a full compliment of players vs the current league leaders and League Challenge Cup holders.

It's safe to say the ladies did the club proud in tough circumstances, holding Moturoa out for the first 28 minutes. The final score was 9-nil to Moturoa.

Next week McDonald Real Estate Stratford looks forward to a massive club day with all teams except the Under-18s at home.