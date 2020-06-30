Stratford hockey teams played determinedly on Saturday at their Club Day.

The day began with the Stratford Women's B team playing against Apex. Stratford played strong with every player giving it everything they had, which created dominance from the first whistle.

Kylee Perrett had an outstanding game. The final score was 6-2 to Stratford.

The Stratford Women's A team came up against the Northern Wildcats.

Stratford had their full squad ready and set out fast, putting some great passes through to get some shots on goal.

Unfortunately Stratford could not score and lapses meant Northern could sneak some goals in. Annika Roodbeen had another standout game. Final score 3-0 to Northern.

The Stratford Avon team played against the Stratford Broadway team.

Playing in a svelte yellow kit, Avon stood back from a ball as a player in their normal black kit (Broadway) picked a loose ball outside a crowded circle and stepped in for 1-0.

Senior heads, Grant Sayer, Mitch Best and Caleb Robinson stepped up to lead a huge effort. Adam Sampson pulled out some great stops in goal. Competing and creating Avon some great opportunities entering the attacking circle.

Young Rhyley Coles, having his best game for Avon, threatened the left post on many occasions. Broadway scored twice more as the game wore on.

Michael Lobb and Toby Dymond worked tirelessly in midfield linking the attack and doing the mahi on D. Broadway deserved their 3-0 win, but Avon proudly put them on notice that the young ones are coming.

The last game of the day went to Stratford Men's A versus the Northern Raptors. This was a game that anyone could have taken.

It took just before quarter time for Northern to slot one in. Scott Williams immediately returned one at the other end. Leslie Longstaff managed to sneak another one in to go into half time 2-1 up.

Three quarters through the game Kieren Harrison scored off a penalty corner. Team work was the key along with great passing which created the win for Stratford 3-1.

This week's games:

Friday in New Plymouth: New Plymouth Old Boys A v Stratford Women's A, 6.30pm.

Saturday in Stratford:

Stratford Broadway v Te Kiri Rovers, 12pm

Stratford Avon v NPBHS 2nd XI, 1.30pm

Stratford B Women's B v Te Kiri, 3pm.

Saturday in New Plymouth: 5pm NPOB v Stratford A Men