Solid defence and attack from the Stratford Women's A hockey team secured their second week of winning.

The team played against Hāwera, last year's runners-up.

Some slight structural and positional changes, a step up in intensity and stronger connections developing between players looked to be the difference.

The final score of the match was 3-0.

The Stratford Men's A team contested the Challenge trophy once again, this time against Hāwera.

Hāwera came out strong, scoring quickly to take the lead. The Stratford team were just as fast, with Jessie Whitehead hitting a brilliant pass for Brock Engelen to score off.

In the second half there were a lot of great passes, leading to a series of goals by each team. Stratford managed to stay ahead, finishing up with a 5-3 win, keeping the Challenge trophy.

On Saturday, the Stratford Avon team started against Te Kiri Rovers with a determination to continue developing their passing game.

The first quarter in the game flowed end to end with pressure from Te Kiri but constructive passing from Avon.

Te Kiri found a loose ball in the circle to one up at half time. Avon kept fighting, drawing 2-2 with Te Kiri.

Also on Saturday, the Stratford Broadway team played against the Taranaki Barbarians.

After a win last week, Broadway wanted to keep up momentum and work on team play. The game was well fought by both teams.

Broadway played a strong game, putting pressure on the Barbarians, and holding them back from scoring with Broadway ending up winning the game 3-0. Player of the day went to Noah West-Adams.

Club day on Saturday, June 27:

12pm: Stratford B vs Apex.

1.30pm: Stratford Women's A vs Northern Wildcats.

3pm: Broadway vs Avon.

4.30pm: Stratford Men's A vs Northern Raptors.