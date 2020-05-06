The Stratford Football Men's team have been keeping active during alert level 3 and 4.

With the season being delayed, the team members have been doing individual exercises to keep up their fitness.

Each member is logging their exercise and once lockdown is over, the person who has done the most wins the prize.

The last football games the teams played were the weekend of March 14-15.

The McDonalds Stratford Men played against Waitara. The First Team trying out some new combinations with some new players were successful in a pretty dominant performance.

They scored a few goals but a highlight was Stu Hawkless scoring from the spot which marked perfectly his recovery from a significant injury.

The Tungsten Legal Women's team played in the Moturoa 5-aside tournament and are showing some promise for the coming season.

Both senior squads are open to new members once the Alert levels have dropped. For more information, visit the Stratford Football Club Facebook page.