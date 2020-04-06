The 2020 Weightlifting (Push/Pull) results from the Taranaki Masters Games held March 12-15.
Results:
Squat female:
40-49 years: 1st Keryn Mulder (70kg), 2nd Janine Wilton-Daley (60kg) and 3rd Bathsheba Giblin (55kg).
50-59 years: 1st Sue Taylor (95kg), 2nd Pam Stewart (67.5kg) and 3rd Michele Perrett (65kg).
Squat male:
50-59 years: 1st Steve McEwen (160kg) and 2nd Phillip Bielawski (60kg).
Overhead Press female:
40-49 years: 1st Janine Wilton-Daley (37.5kg), 2nd Bathsheba Giblin (35kg) and 3rd Keryn Mulder (27.5kg).
50-50 years: 1st Sue Taylor (37.5kg), 2nd Pam Stewart (35kg) and 3rd equal Fiona Shaw and Michele Perrett (32.5kg).
Overhead Press male:
50-59: 1st Steve McEwen (60kg), 2nd Robert Stone (55kg) and 3rd Phillip Bielawski (30kg).
Deadlift female:
40-49: 1st Keryn Mulder (120kgs, 2nd Janine Wilton-Daley (110kg), 3rd Bathsheba Giblin (75kg).
50-59: 1st Michele Perrett (130kg), 2nd Sue Taylor (122.5kg) and 3rd Pam Stewart (90kg).
60 plus years: 1st Jill Rawlinson (110kg), 2nd Robyn Hardgrave (95kg) and 3rd Barbara Hart (77.5kg).
Deadlift male:
50-59 years: 1st Steve McEwen (170kg), 2nd Robert Stone (155kg) and 3rd Phillip Bielawski (120kg).
60 plus years: 1st Tom Petricevich (110kg).