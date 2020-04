A list of results from the 2020 Taranaki Masters Games.

Tennis:

Ladies:

40 years: Gold - Tania Atkinson and Tracey Old.

50 years : Gold - Helena Goodin and Lyn Stanners, silver - Jenny Weston and Lorraine Jones, bronze - Tonia Lewis and Janice Husband,

60 years: Gold - Maree Malcolm and Chris Davies, silver Anna Davis and Karin Lilley.

70 years: Gold - Pam Wray and Marlene Foreman, silver Jan Masters and Lorraine Smith.

Men:

50 years : Gold - Bruce Cleland and Grant Kite, silver - Shane Devlin and David Innes.

60 years: Gold - Peter Nelson and Hayden Craven, silver - Len Adamson and Bill Husband, bronze - Kerry Dwyer and Mel Slinger.

70 years: Gold - Peter McNeice and David Tuck.

The Yodamasters netball team. Photo/ Supplied.

Netball:

Woman's Grade Mixed Social: Gold Straight of the Couch, silver Goaldiggers, bronze – Frank the Tank.

Mixed Social: Gold The Barn, silver Masters of Havoc, bronze Granny's Moko's.

Best Dressed Team: Yodamasters

Open B and Hansa 303 dinghies racing on the Waitara River. Photo/ Paul Elkerton photography.

Sailing:

Laser Fleet:

35-55 years: Gold - Annette Lamb, silver - Helen Hosie.

55+ years: Gold - Tim Moriarty, silver - Rick Lochhead.

Ok Dingy Fleet:

35-55 years: Wayne Harrison, silver - Kerrin Harrison.

55+ years: Gold - Bryan James.

Hansa 303 Fleet:

55+ years: Gold - Alan McGregor, silver - John Pease, bronze - Dave Allerton, 4th - Les Wheeler.

Open B Fleet:

35-55 years: Gold - Steven Arms and Kim Hodge.

55+ years: Gold - Sean Bevan.

Participants taking part in the croquet event. Photo/ Paul Elkerton photography.

Croquet:

Gold: Jenny Gower and Ivan Smith.

Silver: Joyce Crummey and Bruce Carter.

Bronze: Cheryl Gyde and Brian Bridge.

Wine Appreciation:

Gold: North and South

Silver: Ned's Boys

Bronze: Sour Grape