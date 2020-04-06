Over 960 participants competed in the Taranaki Masters Games earlier this month.

The winner of the $1000 early bird entry prize winner was Ray Pearse who played pool.

Results were:

Football results:
11 a side Football: Gold NP Rangers, silver PN Marist, Bronze Peringa.
5 a side Football: Gold Inglewood, silver Woodleigh, bronze NP Rangers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Brian Arthur in the golf event. Photo/ Paul Elkerton photography.
Brian Arthur in the golf event. Photo/ Paul Elkerton photography.

Golf:

Women 9 holes: Gold June O'Neill, silver Anthea Davidson, bronze Elizabeth Grant.

Women 18 holes: Gold Mary McQuay, silver Valmai McEldowney, bronze Shirley Plimmer.

Men 9 holes: Gold Barry Knowles, silver Shaun McClung, bronze Owen Meehan.

Men 18 holes: Gold Brian Davies, silver Brian Arthur, bronze Peter Newman.

Jacki Berry in the pool event. Photo/ Paul Elkerton photography.
Jacki Berry in the pool event. Photo/ Paul Elkerton photography.

Pool results:

Pairs: 36-45 years: Gold Brian Ward and Paul Digby, silver Matt Scrimgeour and Ciaran Forrester.

46-55 years: Gold Greg Calvert and Paul Copeland, silver Jacki Berry and Craig Hart, bronze Peter Robertson and Rodney Morris.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

56-65 years: Gold Annette Bryant and Shane Lucas, silver Jim Marriner and Robin Wilson, bronze Mike Valentine and Mark Blance.

66 years: Gold Ray and Linda Pearse, silver David Scott and Colleen Niwa.

Singles:

36-45 years: Gold Ciaran Forrester, silver Paul Digby, bronze Matt Scrimgeour.

46-55 years: Gold Matiu Williams, silver Jacki Berry, bronze Craig Hart.

56-65 years: Gold Brian Ward, silver Jim Marriner, bronze Robin Wilson.

66 years and over: Gold Ray Pearse, silver Paul Copeland, bronze Linda Pearse.