Over 960 participants competed in the Taranaki Masters Games earlier this month.
The winner of the $1000 early bird entry prize winner was Ray Pearse who played pool.
Results were:
Football results:
11 a side Football: Gold NP Rangers, silver PN Marist, Bronze Peringa.
5 a side Football: Gold Inglewood, silver Woodleigh, bronze NP Rangers.
Golf:
Women 9 holes: Gold June O'Neill, silver Anthea Davidson, bronze Elizabeth Grant.
Women 18 holes: Gold Mary McQuay, silver Valmai McEldowney, bronze Shirley Plimmer.
Men 9 holes: Gold Barry Knowles, silver Shaun McClung, bronze Owen Meehan.
Men 18 holes: Gold Brian Davies, silver Brian Arthur, bronze Peter Newman.
Pool results:
Pairs: 36-45 years: Gold Brian Ward and Paul Digby, silver Matt Scrimgeour and Ciaran Forrester.
46-55 years: Gold Greg Calvert and Paul Copeland, silver Jacki Berry and Craig Hart, bronze Peter Robertson and Rodney Morris.
56-65 years: Gold Annette Bryant and Shane Lucas, silver Jim Marriner and Robin Wilson, bronze Mike Valentine and Mark Blance.
66 years: Gold Ray and Linda Pearse, silver David Scott and Colleen Niwa.
Singles:
36-45 years: Gold Ciaran Forrester, silver Paul Digby, bronze Matt Scrimgeour.
46-55 years: Gold Matiu Williams, silver Jacki Berry, bronze Craig Hart.
56-65 years: Gold Brian Ward, silver Jim Marriner, bronze Robin Wilson.
66 years and over: Gold Ray Pearse, silver Paul Copeland, bronze Linda Pearse.