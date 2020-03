Stratford AFC players joined forces with Inglewood to win the five-a-side Taranaki Masters Game competition earlier this month.

The players were a part of the winning over-45 team. Stu Hawkless and Nic Burroughs made great contributions and the team won all five games.

On Sunday March 8, Stratford AFC hosted Woodleigh SC in a preseason exchange.

Both the Stratford men's and women's team were in action.