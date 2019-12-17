Stratford Modified racer John Jackson triumphed over a star-studded 16-car field that included both New Zealand number one Luke Brown and number three Jamie Fox in the starting line-up to win the Garage 16 Media-sponsored North Island Modified Championship at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night.

Jackson, no stranger to the podium, has previously won the New Zealand Championship and the New Zealand Grand Prix but never the North Island Championship, until now. His best previous placing was third in the 2015/16 season at Auckland.

John started his championship winning the first of three 15-lap races for the title from a grid two start before coming home second in race two behind Jamie Fox after a brilliant drive from grid 10.

He placed seventh in the third race from a grid 14 start, giving him a clear overall win by three points from Jamie Fox who had recorded two sixth placings.

Advertisement

North Island Modified Championship podium. (L to R) 3rd Richard Pierce, 1st John Jackson, 2nd Jamie Fox. Photo/ Matt Julian, Contact High Photography.

Another Stratford racer, Richard Pierce, finished third overall with two eighth places and a race win.

The high horse powered race cars delivered stunning racing all night with several on track incidents to keep the crowd entertained, the biggest of which was a multiple barrel roll by Huntly driver Brad Lane after he broke a stub axle heading into turn one in race two.

On the same night a full field of 31 Superstocks, including New Zealand number two Peter Rees and several other visiting drivers from Gisborne and Huntly contested the Repco Taranaki Champs.

Wayne Moss won the first race, Scott Williams the second and Carl Shearer the third but it was the consistent and defending champion Phil Ogle who won the Taranaki title by one point after recording two third placings and a sixth. Scott Williams raced home for a deserved second place and Wayne Moss was third.

The visiting drivers didn't fare so well. The locals were determined they weren't going to win and used their bumpers in the full contact class to eliminate them, the most notable event being the elimination of Ethan Rees in the third race who was tipped over after having previously placed second and third respectively in the first two races.

Adult Ministocks, Saloons and Streetstock all raced on the night. Adult Ministock races were won by Nathan Nolly and Bradley Korff who both won two each. Saloon races were won by Jarrod MacBeth, Calvin Honore and Thomas Korff while the drivers to carry the chequered flag in the Streetstock races were Adam Young, Darron Jeffrey and Jason Dunn.

The next race meeting and Stratford Speedway is on Boxing Night and features the King of the Mountain Midget and Modified Champs, Stockcar Best Pairs, Taranaki Minisprint Champs, Ramp Demolition Derby and two Stockcar Teams Races. Racing starts at 7pm.