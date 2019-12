For the first time since 2013, Kaponga have won the Chapman Challenge Relay Cup.

Pupils from Kaponga School recently competed in and won the annual Kaponga Athletics Club Interschool relay.

The Chapman Challenge Relay Cup has been competed for since 1978.

The winning team included Kaponga School pupils Maddi Bates, Rhomyn Iosia, Roimata Kahui, and Mitchell Whyte.