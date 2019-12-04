Taranaki Rugby has released its memberships for the 2020 season at Inglewood's TET Stadium, where the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls will play their Mitre 10 Cup matches.

The 2020 offer has been reduced from $150 to $100, including a $2.50 booking fee through iTICKET, for all five Yarrows Taranaki Bulls home matches. The deal is for all ages and excludes potential semifinals and finals at the venue.

In addition, members will gain free entry into the CMK Club Finals Day on Saturday, July 11, 2020 as part of the package, also held at TET Stadium.

Memberships can be purchased through the Taranaki Rugby website, which includes a covered offering and limited car parking at the new venue for next season.

Interim commercial manager Laurence Corlett says he anticipates Yarrows Taranaki supporters will take advantage of the offer which tries to engage with the community.

"We are very excited to be playing at the TET Stadium in Inglewood for the 2020 season. It's a great opportunity to connect with the local rural community and have a real festive atmosphere at the game. I would love to see a 'sold out' sign for the first game of the Mitre 10 Cup.

"The season membership is great value for money and will be a fantastic Christmas present for any Taranaki Rugby supporter, so head along to the TRFU website where you can pick your own seats. Get in early before you miss out on the seats you want," he says.

As well as receiving a grandstand ticket and parking, members will have streamlined access through Gate 3 of TET Stadium and a single e-ticket for all home matches to encourage easy access, Laurence says.

Members can select their seats within the grandstand then an e-ticket will be emailed in June in time for the season starting in August.

Laurence thanks last season's members who made the most of the temporary sideline seating in place at Yarrow Stadium.

There are 250 car parks available at the Pony Club on Humphries St with the grandstand able to seat 1050 patrons.

All home Taranaki Mitre 10 Cup matches will be played at Inglewood's TET Stadium as Yarrow Stadium's main field will be unavailable due to the repair project.

■ Memberships can be purchased at www.iticket.co.nz