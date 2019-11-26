Dad's Army Demolition Derby team has won the Naki Nitro Demolition Derby Teams Champs at Stratford Speedway again after two nights of brutal competition.

The Dad's Army team - Steve Reed, Cheyanne Reed, Adam Mabey, Roderick Stevenson and Daniel Reed - laid waste to their competition during Friday Night's qualifying, despite losing team member Roderick Stevenson after a massive roll over in their race against Dirty Rotten.

They then beat the Unstable team in their semi-final to meet Team Mulisha in the final. Mulisha (Brendon Holtham, Roger Dettling, William Holtham, Matt Hill and Jeremy Martul) had a stunning qualifying night, being the only team to take a clean sweep in a race and qualified top on points before beating Crash Team Nitro in their semi-final.

Mulisha driver Brendon Holtham walls Crash Team Nitro driver Jared Pryce during a semi-final for the Demolition Derby Teams Champs on Saturday night. Photo/ Michael Espiner.

The final between Dad's Army and Mulisha was a brutal affair with the Mulisha drivers determined to beat Dad's Army this time around (the pair met in the final last season). But it wasn't to be and Dad's Army proved to be too strong with Roderick Stevenson, in a hastily repaired car from the night before, being the first to cross the finish line and win the event for Dad's Army.

Team Unstable beat Crash Team Nitro in the race for third and fourth to take the last step on the podium.

Teams Derby racing wasn't all that was on the race card over the two nights. The Minisprint class raced for the Taranaki round of the Oval Superstars Series.

Shane Dewar won the Taranaki round of the Minisprint Oval Superstars Tour. Photo/ Michael Espiner.

Palmerston North racer and current New Zealand ranked number two Shane Dewar won the round ahead of Stratford driver Shaun Dickie and New Zealand ranked number three, Ben Vaughn.

The Saloon class raced for the Plews Memorial.

Saloons race for the Barrie Plews Memorial at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night. Photo/ Michael Espiner.

After close racing all night, Craig Korff won the trophy after recording a third, fourth and first placings over the three races. Jarrod MacBeth finished just one point behind in second after recording a first, sixth and second while Thomas Korff's fifth, first and fourth earned him third spot on the podium.

Youth Ministock drivers battle for track position during the Youth Ministock City of New Plymouth Classic at Stratford Speedway on Saturday. Photo/ Michael Espiner.

A full field of 30 Youth Ministocks contested their first championship of the season - the City of New Plymouth Classic. Zen Dodunski was in good form and won by just one point from Liam Whelan after racing consistently all night and recording a first, fifth and second. Caleb Coxhead was a further two points behind in third place.

An all in Demolition Derby at the end of the night ensured that there was plenty of carnage and destruction to finish the racing.

The next race meeting at Stratford Speedway is on December 14 and will feature the Garage 16 North Island Modified Championship along with the Repco Taranaki Superstock Champs.