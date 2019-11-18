The Wellington Young Guns Stockcar Team beat every team they faced to finish the meeting victorious at the Stratford ITM West Coast Stockcar Teams Champs at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night.

The drivers from the Capital City started their night on a high after beating the New Zealand Champions, the Stratford Stormers, in their first race. Wellington driver Keegan Levien won the race ahead of team mate Josh Prentice. The Young Guns then went on to beat the Waikato Raiders in their second race, again filling the first two places, this time with Dale Robertson winning and Ethan Levien second.

Stratford Stormer Mark Duthie slams Wellington Young Gun Dale Robertson into the wall during Stockcar teams racing at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night. Photo / High Contact Photography.

Facing the Auckland Alleycats in the final didn't faze the Young Guns and they dominated the race with Bryce Jensen this time taking the chequered flag ahead of Keegan Levien. Auckland was second overall while the two Stratford Stormers Teams (Black and Yellow), raced each other for third and fourth.

The Black team was the squad that won the New Zealand Champs last season with the exception of Haydin Barker who has moved on to the Superstock class. The Stormers Yellow tipped over the more favoured Stormers Black team to take third place with Shane Hurliman winning from Kyle Wilson.

Their victory at this meeting showed that the Wellington Young Guns will be a force to be reckoned with at the New Zealand Stockcar Teams Champs that will be held at Stratford Speedway in February while the performance of the Stormers Yellow team could signal some changes in the make-up of the main Stormers team.

Supporting classes on the night included Superstocks, Modifieds and Youth Ministocks.

Jason Kalin, Richard Pierce and Newton Gordge all won races in the Modified class while Superstock wins went the way of Mark Phipps, Blair Uhlenberg and Darryl Roper. Youth Ministock races were won by Cody Ogle, Max Lowe (Palmerston North) and Tom Bennett.

The next race meeting at Stratford Speedway is a two-night meeting featuring the Demolition Derby Teams Champs on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23.