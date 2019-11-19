On November 12, the Stratford Avon Bowling Club women's team lost their Egmont Shield game.

On Wednesday November 13, the club lost their Snowden Shield game.

On Sunday November 17, the men's team played two rounds of the Inter-club challenge at Paritutu and Hāwera Park. Both the Smee and Premier teams lost their games.

On Saturday November 23, three teams from the club are competing in the Taranaki Open 2x4x2 mixed pairs. The men's team is playing championship premier fours.

On Sunday November 24, the club will be participating in the Championship Graded Mixed Fours event. More club teams are wanted for the Umpires Optional Triples Tournament.

The men's Pennants and the Syme Shield continue on Saturday November 30. The next round of the men's Inter-club takes place on December 1.

The bowls three fives event is being held at the Stratford Avon Bowling club over the next four Wednesday evenings. All Taranaki clubs will be represented in the shortened version of lawn bowls. The game is played in two sets of five ends with a tie-breaker end played when each team gets one seat each.