Lunch with media man Patrick Gower is on the menu of one young basketballer's fundraising efforts.

Gus Tihema Walsh (13) has been selected to play in Australia next year for the Basketball Pacific New Zealand Under 16 Boys Koru Development Squad.

Gus needs to fundraise for the trip, and he says an auction fundraiser he has planned is likely to attract plenty of bids.

A lunch with Patrick Gower at the Fenton Street Art Collective is one of the items to be auctioned at a quiz night and auction evening, and Gus says he thinks the lunch date will be a fought-over item on the night.

Advertisement

Patrick says he was happy to help Gus fundraise, having known Gus's dad Dion for 30 years.

"He is one of the first people from Stratty I ever met. I can't wait to help Gus take on Australia."

Patrick says the winner will enjoy a lunch with plenty of great conversation and a few good yarns.

"At lunch we can talk about politics, weed, TV, the Clock Tower and what Gus' dad Dion was like at school."

Having grown up in New Plymouth, going to school at Francis Douglas Memorial College, Patrick says Stratford is somewhere he knows well.

"I absolutely love Stratford and I cannot wait to come and have a decent feed there with some decent Stratford company. I'm keen for Fenton Street because we can wash down our coffee with one of the gins they make there.

"I know a lot of people from Stratford and they are all pretty decent. I am sure whoever wins will be good value."

Patrick says the Stratford clock tower is a must-see in his books.

Advertisement

"And I have seen a few clock towers. I am looking forward to taking yet another selfie in front of it."

Gus says he is looking forward to playing in Australia as part of the Koru squad next year.

He's been playing basketball for four years through his school and Taranaki rep teams.

"It's one of my favourite games. I never get bored with it."

This year Gus was selected for the Taranaki Country Basketball team, and was spotted by coaches of the Koru Development team.

"I was one of 24 selected from around New Zealand to go and trial for the team. Fifteen of us were picked."

Gus says he is looking forward to the tour.

"It is quite cool. It has been a goal of mine to play basketball internationally. There has been a lot of training. I'm really excited for the tournament."

■ The quiz night fundraiser is at Stratford Primary School on November 8 at 7pm. $10 a person with four to six people per team. There will also be auction items available. For tickets contact Rebecca Walsh on 027 601 2409 or fundraising co-ordinator Paula Nickel on 027 698 8524.