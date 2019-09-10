The very best of international hockey will be played in Stratford in the next few months.

At today's Stratford District Council meeting, councillor Grant Board, a trustee of the Taranaki Synthetic Turf Trust, told fellow councillors the upcoming games will bring the total of international matches played at the turf to just under 50.

In October, the Vantage Black Sticks men's team will take on Japan in a series of matches. Grant says the New Zealand team, currently ranked at number nine, will play the 15th ranked Japanese team in a series of games in October.

"It will be great hockey to watch, and it wil have a positive impact on the local economy," says Grant.

Advertisement

He says after the Oceania Cup was played in Stratford in 2013, Venture Taranaki put out figures showing the event brought $1.15 million into the region, of which $500,000 went directly into the Stratford economy.

In November, even more international level hockey will be played in Stratford, in a very important series, says Grant.

"The Vantage Men's Black Sticks are fighting for their place in next year's Olympics, and their qualifying matches take place right here in Stratford."

The ninth-ranked Black Sticks have drawn the 16th ranked Koreans in a two match home series after the New Zealand Men's team missed its first opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics when they lost the Oceania Cup in Queensland.

The women's Black Sticks have already earned their place in Tokyo by winning their Oceania Cup matches.

The Olympic qualifier will give people the chance to see the very best of hockey being played, says Grant.

"The Black Sticks Men are going to be fighting to get their place in Tokyo, so the crowd will see great hockey being played without a doubt."