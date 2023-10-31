Hayden Hart showed Kihikihi racer Troy Mace the top of the concrete wall. Photo / Matt Julian (Contact High Photography)

MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway started its season with big fields and good racing at the R&R Mechanical-sponsored opening night on Saturday.

Despite the cold evening that followed a stunning day, plenty of fans and drivers were in attendance to witness and take part in the first racing. The fans were there to see the action while the drivers were keen to get track time, chase chequered flags and podiums with some also intent on checking the strength of the concrete wall.

Five classes were scheduled to race with all but the Youth Ministocks racing for their City of New Plymouth Classic events.

A full field of Streetstocks raced for the City of New Plymouth Classic. Photo / Matt Julian (Contact High Photography)

Superstocks fronted with a reasonable field of 13 cars and provided two rollovers as part of their racing during the night. Brad Uhlenberg tipped Tyler Walker over in race two whilst Hayden Hart showed Kihikihi visitor Troy Mace the top of the turn one wall before he landed on his side.

Shane Denham was the most consistent driver on the track and won the City of New Plymouth Classic after recording third and two second placings. Blayke Adamson was second and Matthew Picard third.

A full field of 32 Stockcars graced the track for the first race of the night and the season. An issue with the lap scoring system meant this race didn’t count towards the points but the next three would and gave the drivers a good opportunity to test their setups.

A large field of Minisprints contested the City of New Plymouth Classic on Saturday night. Photo / Matt Julian (Contact High Photography)

Wellington contracted driver Sheldon Arapere looked to be in contention for the top step of the podium until midway through the last heat when he tangled with Mason Woods and then had Karl Giddy driver over his bonnet, dropping him back several spots.

Todd Duthie was in good form, finishing seventh, third and second in his races to win the Classic ahead of Mark Woods, while Arapere beat Ryan Nolly in a run-off for third place.

Minisprints filled the track with a nearly full field of cars and raced three heats, accumulating points to set the starting order for the winner-take-all all-final race.

Karl Uhlenberg raced smartly in the heats to ensure a front row start for the final which he duly won from New Zealand number 2 Daniel Nickel. Cameron Hurley claimed the third step on the podium.

Youth Ministock drivers (aged 12 to 16) are the future of speedway and enjoyed their racing on Saturday night. Photo / Matt Julian (Contact High Photography)

The Streetstock class filled the pits and the track with a full field of 20 cars, something that hadn’t been seen at Stratford for some time. Drivers raced, bashed and crashed their way around the track with the eventual winner of the Classic being Nic Smith ahead of Dylan Smith while Shaun Hall came home in third place.

Youth Ministock race wins were shared between Chase Korff, Cory Symes and Bronson Pierce.

The next meeting at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway is the Hinton Contracting Fireworks Spectacular this coming Saturday.