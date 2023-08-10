The Te Paepae o Aotea mixed first 11 hockey team are the winners of the 2023 Taranaki Secondary Schools Hockey Boys' Championships.

The Te Paepae o Aotea mixed first 11 hockey team are the winners of the 2023 Taranaki Secondary Schools Hockey Boys' Championships.

Only one goal was scored in the Taranaki Secondary Schools Hockey Boys’ Championships between Stratford High School and Te Paepae o Aotea.

It was only one goal but a very important one, for Te Paepae o Aotea’s first 11 mixed-hockey team, as the goal made the team the winners of the grand final, Year 13 co-captain Ebony Kalin says.

“To win the boys’ champs as a mixed team is pretty amazing really.”

Ebony, who co-captains the team with year 13 Hannah Coogan (17), says the finals match was neck and neck until the last 11 minutes when fellow teammate Year 12 Joel Soothill (17) scored the only goal of the match. Joel says scoring that goal was a highlight of his season.

“It was a pretty amazing moment really. The whole team cheered when I scored that goal.”

Once Joel had secured that goal, it was up to the team to defend against Stratford High School, he says.

“Stratford High School put everything out on the field during that whole match. They were great competition as shown by only one goal being scored in the game. They made us work for the win.”

It will be Ebony’s last time competing in the grade.

“For me, and the other year 13s in the team, winning this season is a really nice way to farewell being a part of the school’s hockey team.”

Ebony says the team is a great group of mates off the field, making their on-field presence strong.

“When you’re a team that’s quite close it makes your performance during games that much better.”

The team was coached by Te Paepae o Aotea principal Rachel Williams. Ebony says without Rachel’s help the team wouldn’t have won.

“She’s an amazing coach that really pushed us this season. We’ve also got great supporters who were there to cheer us on.”

Rachel says she’s proud of the hockey team’s commitment to improving their skills and their focus to support each other to play some good hockey.

“These students have worked hard to get the results and deserve to have the opportunity to test themselves against different opposition in their upcoming winter tournament week.”











