Vanessa Hopgood, Jade Egan, Tina Egan and Jade Zuppicich were the winners of the Coastal Adult Riding Club North Island team event.

Equestrian riders from throughout the country competed in a team event at the Stratford showgrounds.

The Coastal Adult Riding Club hosted the North Island Team event from January 6-7, thanks to a grant from the Toi Foundation.

The competition had eight teams, with horses and riders travelling from Kāpiti, Ruapehu, and Taranaki. The event has five phases, which can be completed by any four competitors from the teams of six.

The first day of the competition started with the riding club mount and involved a thorough inspection of each horse and rider, followed by an obstacle course. This had three compulsory elements — opening and closing a gate, trotting poles, and cantering a figure eight.

The course was timed and points were awarded for completing each obstacle. In the afternoon, the ridden quadrilles took place. Each team chose a musical theme and designed an arena pattern and a costume to match, and the winning team had a Lion King theme, with their horses dressed as a giraffe, warthog, zebra and a lion.

The next day there was a showjumping competition called the gambler’s stakes. The competition concluded with team formation jumping. The two Kāpiti teams both excelled at this, but couldn’t beat the overall points of the Coastal Adult Riding Club team, which emerged as the winner of the two-day competition.



