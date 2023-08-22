Anahera Martin, 15, centre, received gold in the 50m freestyle.

Stratford Flyers Swimming Club were represented by three swimmers at the New Zealand Short Course all-age championship.

Anahera Martin, 15, broke three Taranaki records in the 50m freestyle and 50m and 100m butterfly. She received gold in the 50m freestyle, silver in the 100m freestyle and bronze in the 50m butterfly. She also made the finals each night where the top 30 swimmers compete.

Meila Gwiazdzinski, 14, right, received bronze in 100m freestyle.

Meila Gwiazdzinski, 14, swum to bronze in the 100m freestyle, 6th in the 50m and 400m freestyle, 5th in the 200m freestyle and 9th 200m breaststroke.

James Willson, 13, was at his first top-level national meet and came 6th in the 50m backstroke, 5th 200m backstroke and 7th 100m backstroke.

A fantastic meet for the team. The squad is now training for Bay of Plenty Champs next month.