Zuba the kitten is ready to meet his forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says he is a gentle and affectionate boy, has a laid-back attitude and is an absolute delight to have around.

“He has been in a foster home with cats and dogs, so a home with another pet to play with is preferred.”

Zuba is 13 weeks. He’s been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Zuba or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.