Bradley Pettett is fundraising for the Taranaki Cancer Society. Photo/ Supplied

A Zip Plumbing Plus Hāwera employee is shaving his hair and is ready to debut his new look with some eyeshadow and lipstick for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

Bradley Pettett says he was due for a haircut and shave and decided to raise money for an organisation close to his heart.

"Three years ago my granddad passed away due to cancer and a year later another family member passed on as well. Everyone has been affected by cancer whether they've had their own battle, or know someone that's fighting. I decided to support the Taranaki Cancer Society so they can continue to support cancer patients."

While Bradley started off by deciding to shave his hair and beard, he says he is now committing to wearing make-up to debut his new look.

"I need a general tidy-up anyway so I decided to try and raise money while doing so. I posted what I was doing on my personal Facebook page and one of my mum's friends said they'd love to see the new do with some makeup. I decided I'd do it to help raise as much as I can for the Cancer Society."

People can donate by coming in-store or can ring the store to discuss bank transfer options.

"My workplace has been very supportive of what I'm doing. I want to raise as much as I can and I'm grateful to have already received nearly $100. We're running the fundraiser until the end of the month so there's plenty of time to get in and support a great cause."

To donate and help Bradley with his fundraising efforts, visit Zip Plumbing Plus Hāwera on Glover Road or contact 06 278 0808 to discuss bank transfers.