Caleb White, 12, from Toko School competed in the BMX event. Photo/ Supplied

From swimming to BMX, mountain biking and golf, Taranaki pupils achieved great results at the recent Zespri AIMS Games.

The Zespri AIMS Games gives 11-, 12- and 13-year-olds an opportunity to compete as an individual or a team against pupils their age in New Zealand. It took place from September 3-9, with over 10,000 competitors competing among 23 sports codes.

Stratford Flyers Payton Kolevski, 11, Kobey Agent, 12, Libby Keenan, 12, and Lexi Hancock, 13, competed in the swimming event at Tauranga's Bay Wave.

Lexi, from St Joseph's School Stratford, says it was her first time at the venue and in between races, she enjoyed going in the wave pool.

"It was a lot of fun."

Lexi says the venue was packed, with 400 people competing for top spots in the event.

"It was a bit packed during the warm-up but I still had a lot of fun. I competed in nine races total."

The four Stratford Flyers achieved great results. Photo/ Jamie Troughton

Payton, Kobey, and Libby, all from Stratford Primary School, had been to Bay Wave before.

While Kobey, Libby and Lexi will be too old to compete in the AIMS Games next year, Payton will compete again.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I had a lot of fun this time around. It'll be sad to compete without them but I'm looking forward to having another go."

Caleb White, 12, from Toko, took part in the BMX event and competed against 20 competitors in the time trial.

"I've been competing for almost seven years. I used to live in Matamata and we drove past this bike track. I had asked Dad if there was a sport I could do using a bike. I joined a BMX club and have been competing since."

Carter Symes, 13, took part in the golf competition. Photo/ Supplied

Caleb competed at his home track.

"I'm a member of the Tauranga club so it was pretty cool to compete at my home track."

The competition is Caleb's favourite part of BMX.

"It's really fun riding along and doing lots of jumps and racing others."

St Joseph's School Hāwera pupils Keller Litt, 13, Luca Thompson, 12, and Lane Hurley, 12, also competed using a bike.

The three pupils took part in the endurance mountain biking competition at Summerhill Mountain bike Park in Tauranga. They competed against 144 other riders.

From left: Keller Litt, 13, Lane Hurley, 12, and Luca Thompson, 12. Photo/ Supplied

Keller has been mountain biking for two years.

"I love to get out and about."

He says it was also good to compete with his cousin Luca.

"We had a lot of fun."

Carter Symes, 13, took part in the golf competition.

"It was a really good day. It was a stableford competition. I came eight[th] out of 84 competitors so I was pretty happy with that."

Results:

Swimming: 11 years old: Payton Kolevski: 10th100m freestyle, 11th 50m butterfly, 8th 50m backstroke. 12 years old: Libby Keenan: 27th 100m medley, 26th 50m butterfly, 21st 100m backstroke, 15th 200m freestyle, 19th 200m backstroke, 23rd 50m freestyle, 26th 200m medley, 21st 50m backstroke, 18th 100m freestyle. Kobey Agent: 11th 50m butterfly, 14th 200m freestyle, 10th 100m butterfly, 17th 50m freestyle, 22nd 100m freestyle. 13 years old Lexi Hancock: 22nd 100m medley, 20th 50m butterfly, 15th 200m freestyle, 12th 100m butterfly, 13th 200m backstroke, 17th 50m freestyle, 13th 200m medley, 17th 50m backstroke, 18th 100m freestyle.

Mountain biking: endurance: Luca Thomson 35th, Keller Litt 4th, Lane Hurley 125th.

BMX: Year 8 boys time trial: 9th Caleb White.

Golf: 18 holes boys stableford: Carter Symes 8th.