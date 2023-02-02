Zeal Taranaki is bringing its paint party to South Taranaki this month. Photo/ Supplied

South Taranaki will be awash with colour for Zeal Taranaki’s paint party.

This month Zeal Taranaki, in collaboration with South Taranaki District Council, is hosting a paint party in Hāwera.

Zeal Taranaki regional manager and event co-ordinator Luke Galley says the paint party will be fun for the whole family.

“The paint is allergen-free and toxin-free, making it safe for everyone. There will be a large cannon that will drop the paint into the crowd every 15 minutes. We encourage people to wear white so they leave with some cool, tie-die coloured clothes. But we also ask that people don’t wear their expensive clothes and shoes as we’d hate for these to get ruined.”

This is the first time the event is taking place in Hāwera, and Luke says the team are excited to offer family-friendly entertainment to the town.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback from youth asking for more events in South Taranaki. We’ve partnered with the council to bring this fun event to the community.”

As well as the paint drop, Zeal Taranaki has organised other fun things for the event.

“There will be face paint, zorb balls, a bouncy castle, sumo wrestling, and ice cream and gelato for sale. We wanted to make this event accessible for all so everyone can find something that suits them.”

The paint party isn’t the only fun Zeal Taranaki has planned for South Taranaki, with a skate competition also taking place this month.

“The competition will take place at the local skate park. The council has also partnered with us for this event as well. There will be a panel of judges, live music, and plenty of giveaways.”

People can enter the competition in the beginner, intermediate or advanced categories.

“It’s open to intermediate and high-school-aged rangatahi. Three people from each group will go to the grand finals where they will be judged and placed first second or third. We’re looking forward to bringing this event, and our paint party to South Taranaki.”

The details:

What: Zeal Taranaki Great Skate Scooter and Skate series.

Where: Hāwera Skate Park.

When: Saturday February 11, 11am-3pm.

Register: 9.30am on the day or email: taranaki@zeal.org.nz

What: Zeal Taranaki Paint Party

When: Saturday February 18, 3pm-6pm.

Where: TSB Hub, Hāwera.

Cost: koha entry. Icecream and gelato are for sale at the venue.







