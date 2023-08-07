The NZCT grant will cover the cost of Taranaki and Kāpiti youth workers.

Zeal Education Trust was awarded a $19,896 grant from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) to cover the cost of salaries for Taranaki and Kāpiti youth workers. Chief executive Jesse Boyce says the funds will cover an additional 770 youth work hours.

“This helps to ensure any young person who connects with us has access to a trained youth worker. This grant will benefit not only the young people, but also the broader community surrounding them.”

The Zeal Education Trust was formed in 1998, and each year the number of rangatahi accessing Zeal increases, says Jesse.

“The last couple of years have been very challenging for our kids navigating the impacts of Covid, cost of living increases, severe weather events and more. For many young people, these events have resulted in challenging mental health outcomes, more challenging home environments and increased disconnection from positive social environments, school and whānau.”

Jesse says Zeal staff support young people to be resilient, healthy and connected.

“We do this by providing safe, vibrant spaces and programmes for young people in which to connect, learn skills and overcome life challenges. Our work consists of afternoon drop-in spaces, mentoring, skill development and work-readiness programmes, and youth and community events.”

Zeal Taranaki manager Luke Galley says Zeal provides a safe space for young people.

“Daily, we have rangatahi arriving on our doorstep with significant needs. We currently have young people attending our afternoon hangs and programmes for the homeless and others who don’t have their basic needs met.”

He says increasing the tram will be life-changing for rangatahi.

“More youth work hours would also enable us to safely increase our numbers in afternoon hangs and in our creative programmes. Our end goal is that all young people feel seen, valued, safe and empowered.”



