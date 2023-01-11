(From left): Kaden Spinley, 10, Zach Hopkins, 10, Imogen Woller, nine, and Elliotte Chadwick, 10, sorting books. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Egg and spoon races, memorising poems, and finding items were some of the many challenges young people faced in the Stratford Library Amazing Race Challenge.

Fourteen teams of young people raced their way around the streets of Stratford, taking part in the library’s version of The Amazing Race. The race featured challenges, detours, and even a pit stop for the young people to refuel their bodies as they completed challenges.

Stratford Library child and youth librarian Kate Fairhurst says this was the first time the library organised the challenge.

“We wanted to offer our community something different and fun these school holidays. This was a family-friendly activity, with each team needing a parent or caregiver. The challenges were fit for different ages and abilities to ensure there was something for everyone to enjoy in the challenge.”

(From back, L-R): Elise Jasma, 10, Angus Hopkins, six, his sister Anabel, eight, trying to grab a purple fruit loop, and Harper Chadwick, eight. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The starting point of the race was the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre, but the challenge itself lead the teams to Wai O Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre, Prospero Place, King Edward Park, and the War Memorial Centre.

Imogen Woller, nine, says all the challenges were fun, but she enjoyed having to put library books in alphabetical order at the library. Kaden Spinley, 11, says going from one destination to the next added to the fun of the event.

“I mostly enjoyed the hacky sack challenge at the War Memorial. When we went to the park we had to find different items. Working together as a team to find all the items was pretty fun as well.”

Josh Horne, nine, and his sister Ruby, seven, took part in the challenge. Josh says he found the fruit loop challenge difficult.

“I had to use a skewer to try to pick up nine purple fruit loops. Getting used to it was hard, but once I had picked up the first few, it got easier.”

Josh Horne, nine, picking out a purple fruit loop. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ruby says her favourite challenge was to get a biscuit to her mouth without using her hands.

“It was quite challenging, but I got there in the end. The biscuit tasted really nice.”

Kate says the event was well-received by the participants.

“Watching them all complete the challenges, you could tell they were having fun, and that’s what it was all about - offering our community something fun and different.”

Ruby Horne, seven, had the challenge of getting the biscuit to her mouth without using her hands. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Without the help of volunteers, the event wouldn’t have been possible, she says.

“We want to thank all the people who gave up their time to help and made this event as successful as it was.”