As well as creating blue bread, they've also created some blue themed treats. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

If you visit Yarrows the Bakers Ltd 2011 for a loaf of bread today, you may find blue loaves lining the racks.

Yesterday and today, the shop in Manaia has blue bread on the racks to support Blue September.

This month is the Prostate Cancer Foundation's annual awareness and fundraising campaign. Research and development manager Brian Hunt says selling blue bread for the price of a donation seemed like a good way the company could support the fundraiser.

The idea for the blue bread came after Silver Ferns Farms requested some blue loaves for a barbecue.

"They had a barbecue and wanted to raise awareness about prostate cancer. They thought using blue bread would be a great way. We made them 70 blue loaves and I thought we could do that here as well."

He says as well as raising money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand, it's good to also raise awareness.

Yarrows the Bakers Ltd 2011 has created special loaves of bread to support Blue September. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"We've all been affected by cancers either indirectly or directly. It's a good thing to do."

The bread is set up in a special area, where people can put a donation in the collection box and then collect a loaf of bread.

"Yesterday the shop sold 60 loaves and people seemed quite excited by it. It had a lot of support from the customers which we're grateful for."

As well as making the blue loaves, he says the shop is decorated and there are also other blue treats on sale.

"We've made sandwiches using the blue bread and doughnuts with blue icing."

Brian says making the fundraiser an annual event could be on the cards.

"It's something we'd like to do. We've gauged interest this year and we've noticed people are supporting it. We'd also possibly love to do something similar for breast cancer. They're very important organisations as we want to help as much as we can."