Yarrows The Bakers 2011 Ltd sold 150 loaves of the blue bread over two days. Photo/ Ilona Hanne

Blue bread lined the racks of Yarrows The Bakers 2011 Ltd last week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the shop in Maniaia added some special items to its shelves to help raise money for Blue September, the Prostate Cancer Foundation's annual awareness and fundraising campaign.

Customers had the chance to buy a blue loaf of bread for a donation towards Blue September.

Research and development manager Brian Hunt says during the two days, they sold 150 loaves and raised $350 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

"We're very grateful for the people who donated. Many of them were generous and donated $5 for a loaf of bread. Supporting Foundations such as the Prostate Cancer Foundation is always good to do, and everyone knows the importance of the organisations as they help to support so many people with cancer."

He says while some people were cautious of the blue bread, others were happy to be able to buy a special loaf.

"All in all, it was very successful."

The donation box will be set up for the rest of the month, and there will be some blue-themed treats on the shelves.

"We're keeping up with the blue theme and we may also make some more special loaves of bread."