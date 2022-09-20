Yarrow Stadium's new lights were the talking point on Friday night. Photo/ LDV Photography

Yarrow Stadium's new LED lights have become a talking point after Taranaki's 34-24 win against Manawatū on Friday night.

In the first match under lights since 2019, the lights, supposedly 50 per cent brighter and more eco-friendly, replaced older bulbs on the four towers surrounding the stadium during the recent redevelopment which were beyond the end of their life.

But on Friday night, they cast prominent shadows across the ground, with pockets of darkness including a large patch in the middle of the field and in the in-goals. Not all the lights on the towers were turned on, either.

The sidelines seemed to be the brightest areas of the ground. It was a reminder of what some club grounds are like when their training lights are turned on.

It may have raised eyebrows with the competition's broadcaster, Sky Television. Evening matches must be played under a certain illuminance level (lux). While it's unsure what the lux level was on Friday night, it was also clear on the coverage it was unusually dark.

The minimum club rugby lux level is 160. The Rugby World Cup lux level is at 1500, which is what the previous lights at Yarrow Stadium were to host matches during the 2011 World Cup.

Fans took to social media to express their concerns about the game's darkness.

Even photos of the match were dim, with shadows on the players obvious.

Stadium owners Taranaki Regional Council have been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, Taranaki started the game strongly with a 21-5 lead after 25 minutes.

This included two tries from Kini Naholo and one from wing Vereniki Tikoisolomone, which sparked some excitement in Taranaki's backline - rarely seen this year.

Manawatū came back in the game with two first-half tries.

The home side led 28-15 at the break with a late try to Ricky Riccitelli, which Waite converted.

Manawatū had a lot of the ball in the second half, which slowed down as the error rate increased. They managed to score two tries to replacement hooker Ben Strange and wing Tima Fainga'anuku on full-time.

Taranaki's Daniel Waite landed two second-half penalties, in a 100 per cent record for the game.

The Bulls snapped a three-match losing streak and claimed their second win of the season.

They have a quick turnaround before playing Counties Manukau at Yarrow Stadium on Wednesday night.