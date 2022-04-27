The Amber and Blacks will be back at the picturesque Pukekura Park this season. Photo/ Supplied

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls will be playing at the picturesque Pukekura Park and their spiritual home Yarrows Stadium this season.

The venues have been confirmed for the 2022 Bunnings NPC season.

The campaign will involve a total of 10 matches during the regular season before a revamped, extended finals series which will give all 14 teams a shot at national glory.

Pukekura Park in the centre of New Plymouth will play host to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls' opening match in partnership with Forsyth Barr before the team returns to Pukekura Park for their second home game.

Last year Pukekura Park played host to its first Yarrows Taranaki Bulls match in 76 years when the Amber and Blacks defeated Hawke's Bay 33-19 in front of a sell-out crowd of 4554.

Fans enjoyed an electric atmosphere on the world-famous terraced embankments.

After the two matches at Pukekura Park, the team will make a much-anticipated return to their spiritual home Yarrow Stadium for the remainder of the season.

The Yarrow Stand is currently being redeveloped to meet earthquake standards. The stand and the northern and southern terraces are scheduled to be operational for the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls' third home game in early September.

Director of corporate services for the Taranaki Regional Council, Mike Nield, says the games at Pukekura Park are a great prelude for the reopening of Yarrow Stadium.

"We look forward to not only welcoming back the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls to Yarrow Stadium but also the people of Taranaki who will be able to enjoy a world-class, innovative facility which will deliver significant economic benefits.

"We should all celebrate that in a few months Taranaki will once again have a premier sports and events facility at Yarrow Stadium."

Taranaki Rugby chief executive Mike Sandle says it's great the Bulls are playing at Pukekura Park again this year.

"After the success of last year's match, we are excited to be returning to play in front of our local community at the iconic Pukekura Park. I am sure everyone who attended the Hawke's Bay match would have left feeling they had experienced a special event.

"Setting foot back onto the new turf of Yarrow Stadium for the first time since 2019 is another obvious highlight for Taranaki Rugby. I am sure members of our community will also be looking forward to this return.

"On behalf of Taranaki Rugby and the Taranaki community, we would like to thank the contractors for their hard work and also the Taranaki Regional Council for overseeing the project."

The first game back at Yarrow Stadium will double as a Clelands Community Shout.

Clelands Construction, the lead contractor on the Yarrow Stand redevelopment, will be shouting thousands of New Plymouth, Stratford, and South Taranaki ratepayers a general admission ticket to the match.

Two further matches will be played at Yarrow Stadium to round out the home regular season.