Stephen Perofeta (centre) was one of seven Taranaki players selected in the All Blacks squad against Ireland. Photo/ LDV Photography

Clifton's Stephen Perofeta and Spotswood United's Pita Gus Sowakula could potentially make their All Blacks debut next month after they were among seven Taranaki players selected in the squad to play Ireland.

The pair join fellow Taranaki players Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i and Josh Lord in the 36-strong squad.

Having seven Taranaki players selected in the All Blacks at the same time is a record for the region.

Otago holds the national honours for having the most in a squad at any one time. Fifteen were selected for various All Blacks teams in 1949 from 10 clubs.

It was only a matter of time before Perofeta was going to earn his All Blacks call-up. He was a vital cog in Taranaki's undefeated NPC championship season and won the Duane Monkley Medal for being the player of the year.

Perofeta scored 172 points during last year's domestic season and 117 for the Blues during the round-robin.

All Blacks selector Grant Fox said he's had his eye on the 25-year-old for some time.

"This year what we've seen is a belief. He's put his hand up wanting to be the goal kicker rather than in the past a reluctant goal kicker," he said.

Fox liked his game awareness.

"He's good on his feet and has great awareness of space around him and behind him. He can play 10 and play well at 15. Stephen was an obvious choice."

His has improved year on year for Taranaki since making his debut in 2016.

Sowakula has come of age in the last few seasons. He prides himself on his high work rate and explosive ball carrying.

All Blacks forward coach John Plumtree said he's excited to work with him.

"He's been consistent this year, an experienced campaigner at Super Rugby level," he said.

"I love the mix of his power and skill he will bring to the All Black pack."

Lord said his selection was different compared to last year. While he missed out on the end-of-year tour squad, Lord was called in to replace provincial teammate Scott Barrett. He ended up playing two test matches against the United States and Italy.

"I just want to keep learning. With four other world class locks, I want to keep getting better and put my best foot forward."

There was plenty of discussion about where Jordie Barrett would fit into the squad but the All Blacks selectors picked him as an outside back.