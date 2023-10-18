The final match against Hawke's Bay is expected to be a sellout.

A sellout crowd of 13,000 is expected for Saturday’s Yarrows Taranaki Bulls 2023 Bunnings NPC Final at Yarrow Stadium.

More than 8500 tickets have been snapped up since going on sale on Monday at 4pm. Tickets for the Noel and Melva Yarrow Stand sold out in a matter of minutes.

Taranaki co-captain Bradley Slater is looking forward to playing against Hawke’s Bay in front of a packed-out Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth.

“Having a full house at Yarrow Stadium really lifts the boys, the atmosphere and noise that the fans bring shows us that the whole province is right behind us,” he said.

Long-time Taranaki rugby supporter and First XV Partner TimberCo has come on board as the Match Day Partner for Saturday’s decider. David and Cheryl Leuthart have owned TimberCo since 1999 and David says they’re both pleased to be involved with Taranaki Rugby.

“We have been backing Taranaki Rugby through all the highs and lows, bring on Saturday.”

Coach Neil Barnes will name the Bulls’ playing 23 for the Bunnings NPC final on Thursday evening.

General admission adult tickets start at $15 and children for $5. A limited number of corporate marquee hospitality packages are still available.