Poetry Judge Robert Sullivan running the open poetry workshop in June. Photo/ Supplied

Writers are encouraged to put pen to paper and get their entries in for the Lysaght-Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards.

This is the 35th year the awards have run to honour Hāwera-born writer Ronald Hugh Morrieson.

He wrote four novels in his life: The Scarecrow (1963), Came a Hot Friday (1964), Predicament (published in 1975) and his only contemporary novel Pallet on the Floor.

The competition, which has categories for short stories, poetry, and true stories, is open to residents and ratepayers of south Taranaki and the wider Taranaki region, and students in the Taranaki region.

With entries due in by August 17, short story judge Airini Beautrais says it's time for writers to make those last-minute tweaks and poof read their work again before submitting it.

She says the key is writing something you enjoy.

"That way no matter the outcome it will have been fun. Another tip is to read your work aloud to hear what it sounds like, this will help you spot any changes needed especially with dialogue. There are no rules other than the competition rules, so the choice is yours, be creative."

When it comes to writing poetry, judge Robert Sullivan says the key to writing a successful poem is having an emotional truth at the heart of the poem.

"'Only emotion endures' is a word of advice from the poet Ezra Pound, while 'poetry is an electrical forcefield that is love' said by the American poet Joy Harjo, also speaks to the commitment and energy that one puts into heartfelt poems."

■ Entries for the Lysaght-Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards close on August 17. To enter online, or check the rules and categories, visit: www.southtaranaki.com/our-facilities/libraryplus/ronald-hugh-morrieson-literary-awards