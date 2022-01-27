Maeghan King and Yogi Bear Bay from New Plymouth competing at the World Cup Showjumping final.

Maeghan King and Yogi Bear Bay from New Plymouth competing at the World Cup Showjumping final.

Photo: 020222asSTPshowjump1

Caption: Maeghan King and Yogi Bear Bay from New Plymouth competing at the World Cup Showjumping final.

Photo: 020222asSTPshowjump2

Caption: Lauryn Hambyln (13) and Calldoubt (Harry) from New Plymouth competing in the 90cm competition.

Photo: 020222asSTPshowjump3

Caption: Joel Thompson and GM McCuthan from New Plymouth.

Photo: 020222asSTPshowjump4

Caption: Vicky Fowry and Annie from Palmerston North.

Photo: 020222asSTPshowjump5

Caption: Evie Jordan (12) and Strawberry from New Plymouth.

Photo: 020222asSTPshowjump6

Caption: Melah Jordan (15) and Mariah from New Plymouth.

Byline: Alyssa Smith

Riders saddled up for the World Cup Showjumping Final in Hāwera.

The Egmont Showgrounds were packed with horses and their riders, both local and from across the country, for the event which started today and finishes on Sunday.

Joel Thompson and GM McCuthan from New Plymouth.

This is the first time the event has run in Taranaki. It is being held under red traffic light settings, with vaccination passes required for entry.

Lauryn Hamblyn (13) and her horse Calldoubt (Harry) from New Plymouth competed in the 80cm and 90cm competitions at the event.

Lauryn Hambyln (13) and Calldoubt (Harry) from New Plymouth competing in the 90cm competition.

"I'm very happy with what my horse has done. We placed third in the 80cm competition. The highest Calldoubt (Harry) is 95cm. It's cool to place in a world show."

Lauryn had fun at the event, saying it was well-organised.

Evie Jordan (12) and Strawberry from New Plymouth.

"It was also great to catch up with other people who have like-minded interests."

Vicky Fowry, her children and her horse Annie travelled from Palmerston North for the competition.

Vicky Fowry and Annie from Palmerston North.

"We love Taranaki. My sister lives here and we always like coming up for a visit."

She says the showgrounds were in beautiful condition.

"The grass is great and it's set-up spectacularly. The event is so well-organised and run. The organisation makes it peaceful and calm, despite it being a world show."

Melah Jordan (15) and Mariah from New Plymouth.

The World Cup Final will start at 4.30pm on Saturday. The winner is then invited to represent New Zealand in the final in Germany.