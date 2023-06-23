Soldiers Park, Eltham.

Eltham’s Soldiers Park now has safer pathways.

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) community development adviser Hayley Old says the council made improvements to the pathway with contractors Eltham Construction.

“This includes installing steps on the hill behind the swimming pool, retaining work along the pathway and fencing off the area by the falls.”

The popular pathway was completed in 2021 and provides a loop track through established and new plantings and includes beautiful views of the Mangawharawhara Stream (Scuffle Stream), waterfall and across Soldiers Park.

The 800m track can be accessed from several entrance points to enable full accessibility and to avoid the steps and steep incline areas if desired.

Local iwi Ngati Ruanui and Nga Ruahine have gifted the walkway a new name, “Te Wahiawa Humarie o Mangawharawhara”, which roughly translates to “The Peaceful Dell of Mangawharawhara.”.

Eltham-Kāponga Community Board chairwoman Karen Cave says the improvements have made the pathway much safer for all.

“It adds to the growing number of sites and activities Eltham has to offer.”