An artists impression of the upgraded Windsor Walkway.

Inglewood’s Windsor Walkway is getting an upgrade.

Work begins this week on New Plymouth District Council’s $1.3 million project to seal 3.7km of walkway. The council has partnered with Pukerangiora Hapū to include cultural elements in the upgrade.

In an emailed press release, councillor Marie Pearce said when the work was completed the path would be safer for people.

“When it’s finished, it’ll be an all-weather walkway separated from the road that’ll be much safer and easier for everyone to use. This new sealed walkway will allow more people to explore a beautiful part of our district whether you’re walking the dog, out with a stroller or on a mobility scooter.”

The upgrade is expected to be finished later in the year.












