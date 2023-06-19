The cast of the Wonderland Glow Show.

New Plymouth’s TSB Showplace will be transformed into a glowing wonderland.

The Glow Show is coming to Taranaki this month during a nationwide tour. The tour started on June 19, and takes place at 27 venues across the country from Kaitaia to Invercargill.

This year’s show, Wonderland Glow Show, is a New Zealand version of Alice in Wonderland. Viewers will be transported into a world of dancing flamingos, an eight-metre caterpillar and giant flowers.

The show features cast members Carolyn Lamonde, Bryn Monk, Numela Ta’avao, Georgie Tuipulotu and Terry Hooper.

This year the show is raising funds to gift 2000 tickets to children in and around Napier who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

There will be dancing flamingos at the show.

The Glow Show was launched by Sarah Burren in 2017. Sarah was based in London and Toronto for 15 years. During that time she made costumes for a number of shows including Basil Brush’s attire for the BBC.

She also worked across Europe and in North America, making couture garments for a range of celebrities, including Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson in the mid-1980s.

She returned to Auckland in 1994 and has designed theatre, TV, film and spectacular live events including the America’s Cup Ball, Volvo Ocean Race, Sky City opening and Rugby World Cup 2011 as well as designing sets, costumes and props for more than 50 children’s shows.

The Wonderland Glow Show cast with Sarah Burren (centre).

More than 82,000 children, educators and whānau have already seen the Glow Show. The show is designed specifically for children up to the age of 7.

The Details:

What: Wonderland Glow Show

When: Wednesday, June 28, 10am

Where: 92-100 Devon St West, New Plymouth

Tickets: www.glowshow.co.nz or www.iticket.co.nz

WIN: The organisers have kindly given us a double pass to this show. To be in to win it, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with GLOW in the subject line. Include your name and daytime contact number in your email. The competition closes on Friday, June 23 and the winner will be contacted that afternoon.