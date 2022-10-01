The expo is returning to New Plymouth after a two-year break. Photo /Supplied

The expo is returning to New Plymouth after a two-year break. Photo /Supplied

The New Plymouth Women's Lifestyle Expo is returning for 2022, bringing together over 120 of the best lifestyle companies under one roof later this month.

The expo will have something for everyone's taste, says Renee Murray, NZME event director.

She says people will be able to find a wide range of things, including some perfect gifts for friends and family from the unique selection of artisan crafts and giftware available.

There are also plenty of beauty / pampering items and eco-friendly essentials on show, with plenty of opportunities to try samples, see demonstrations and ask questions directly of the businesses themselves.

She says the best of local companies will be exhibiting at the expo, alongside a number of national companies who will travel to New Plymouth especially for the event.

"It's the perfect opportunity for a girls' day out, or to treat yourself to a day leisurely wandering between exhibitors."

The expo is always popular says Renee, and she is delighted it is returning to Taranaki.

"We are so pleased to be back in New Plymouth again, especially after having a two-year break due to Covid lockdowns. The show is always a popular event with women of all ages and stages, from teenagers and young women, to mothers and grandmothers, and friends simply enjoying each other's company.

"It's a great chance for Taranaki locals to attend the show and support local businesses after what have been some challenging times for many of our exhibitors."

She says visitors should plan on spending a few hours at the expo, with the opportunity to try so many products out as well as enjoying plenty of delicious treats and drinks in the expo's taste Zone.

Popular makeup brand Thin Lizzy has a makeup lounge running at the event, giving visitors the opportunity to relax and enjoy a little bit of pampering on the day.

Expo goodie bags are also available for sale at the event, and contain a great range of items and samples for people to enjoy, says Renee.

The details:

What: New Plymouth Women's Lifestyle Expo

When: Saturday, October 15 (10am-5pm) and Sunday, October 16 (10am-4pm)

Where: TSB Stadium, New Plymouth

Tickets: $10 per person (purchase at door) Under 12s are free.

Find out more: Follow the buzz on the Women's Lifestyle Expo Facebook Page or find out more on the website.

WIN: NZME Events has given the Stratford Press two fantastic prize packs for some lucky readers to win. Each prize pack contains a double pass to the expo and one goodie bag. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with your name and contact details. Please put the word expo in the subject line. The giveaway closes at noon, Wednesday, October 12 and the winners will be contacted that afternoon.