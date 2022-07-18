WOMAD is returning to the Bowl of Brooklands in 2023. Photo/ Charlotte Curd

WOMAD NZ will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year with a three-day line-up of music, performances and art. WOMAD NZ will welcome back performers from around the world and across Aotearoa for the 2023 presentation.

Over its 20 years in Taranaki, WOMAD NZ has presented over 500 acts and 1500 performers from 95 countries.

WOMAD was first presented in Taranaki in 2003 at its current home at the stunning Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park.

In its tenure, the WOMAD festival in Taranaki has had 150,000 visitors through its gates and generated over $100 million for the local economy.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wrig says WOMAD is part of the long-standing cultural fabric in Taranaki.

"It brings all corners of the world to the iconic Brooklands Park over three days. While delivering significantly to the vibrancy of our region, it is also a major attractor of visitation, contributing economically, and engendering a positive regional profile through positioning Taranaki as a lively and dynamic region."

Over a million people from all walks of life have been part of the WOMAD NZ journey since it began in 2003.

The three-day festival days will feature music, arts, and dance.

2023 will be back to full capacity with eight stages and an eclectic and cross-cultural line-up with talented musicians, artists, and inspiring speakers from around the globe set to educate, inspire and entertain.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom is excited to be welcoming WOMAD home for 2023.

"WOMAD in our stunning Pukekura Park at the Bowl of Brooklands every March is on every festival lover's must-do list and has almost become as much of a Taranaki icon as our Mounga or surf beaches; so we are delighted to have it back after a two-year Covid hiatus."

He says the event is great for the local economy.

"It attracts around 11,000 visitors and pumps around $6 million into the regional economy annually, which will be welcomed by local businesses after a couple of tough years where many of our big events have had to be cancelled."

Labour MP for New Plymouth Glen Bennett says WOMAD is Taranaki's most loved, most diverse, inter-generational festival.

"It showcases not only culture and the arts, but Taranaki as a region. I love the vibrancy, creativity and of course the smells and tastes that WOMAD brings us."

After honouring the WOMAD 2022 tickets that rolled over to WOMAD 2023, all pre-sale and early bird tickets have sold out.

The remaining general admission tickets to the 2023 three-day festival are on sale Tuesday, July 19 from womad.co.nz.

This year, WOMAD has teamed up with PayPlan, making it easy for festival-goers to book tickets now, pay in six easy payments, and be dancing under the mighty Mounga Taranaki in March 2023. Camping and glamping options will be available as usual also.