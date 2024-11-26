Matt Williams is part of the powerhouse team driving Wellington Chocolate Factory, New Zealand’s original bean-to-bar chocolate maker.

Hunter-Annand said the Womad chocolate bar will be released nationwide in February, and in a move Willy Wonka would be proud of, each one comes with the chance to win some golden tickets to the 2025 festival, and a second draw for 2026 tickets.

“How sweet is that, pun intended.”

Finding the fun in science and making it accessible to a wide range of people is something Hunter-Annand is passionate about.

“One awesome way to do this is to hero the science behind the ordinary, familiar things, which hold so much magic and skill scientifically to come into existence, but that we take for granted in our everyday life.

“I’m always looking at and thinking about a multitude of exciting angles and possibilities when it comes to programming and with the OMV Steam Lab, once you start digging around, it really is endless the paths you could take.

“It is fabulous in itself, just how richly talented, smart and explorative we are in Aotearoa.”

For Kevin Goulet, general manager of OMV NZ, the OMV Steam Lab is a hub of curiosity and innovation and the perfect thing for the energy provider to get behind.

“We encourage our teams to be creative and think outside the square. Curiosity drives innovation and the unique line-up on the OMV Steam Lab stage at Womad plays a pivotal role in promoting these topics to a large and diverse audience, as well as inspiring our future generations.

“The marrying of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics mirrors OMV’s vision to be at the forefront of energy solutions that not only meet current needs but pave the way for a sustainable and circular future.”

Every year Goulet looks forward to seeing the variety of topics on the OMV Steam Lab stage and hearing from innovators, inventors and enthusiasts as they share their diverse, weird and wonderful ideas.

“The location of the OMV Steam Lab itself is also unique. Tucked away in the pine trees it offers a space for festival-goers to gather, sit back, relax and take in the wonderful world of all that Steam has to offer.”

