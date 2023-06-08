The supreme winner at the 2022 WITT Top Shop Awards was Big Jim's Garden Centre.

The countdown is on to finding out who Taranaki’s top businesses are for 2023.

The WITT Top Shop Awards take place on Saturday night. The customer service excellence competition is organised by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.

This year over 10,500 nominations were received for 401 different businesses. The 10 businesses with the most nominations in each category then became the finalists.

As well as the category winners, there will be North, Central and South Taranaki overall winners, the supreme winner, and the newly-introduced Service Person of the Year.

Finalists:

Hair and Beauty: Blackbird Society, CU Hair, Jetcharm Barbershop, Jichelle Health & Beauty, LA Hair, Laser Clinics NZ, Lola Hair Studio, Mane Street Hair, The Beauty Colab and Urban Beauty Spa.

Fashion, Footwear and Accessories: Blackbird Society, Dotti, Hannahs, Hello You, Just Jeans, Off the Cuff Clothing, Pagani, Platypus, Poppet in a Box and Taking Shape.

Lifestyle, Leisure and Health: Big Jim’s Garden Centre, Down to Earth Organics, EB Games, Helloworld Strandon, Poppies Bookshop, Shoe Clinic, Specsavers, The Floatation Sanctuary, Unichem Inglewood Pharmacy and Vogeltown Pharmacy.

Home and Furnishings: 100% Dimocks Stratford, Acquisitions, Belhams Interiors, Freedom Furniture, Home Love & Mette K, Lighting Plus, Mason Appliances, Mee O Mi, Mitre 10 MEGA and Peta M Homeware & Gifts.

Specialty Store: Babylove, Central Taranaki Automotive, Hungry Pet Moturoa, Lovells Flowers, Quirky Fox, Studio 18, The Collaboration, The Kiwi Butcher, The Little Rainbow Co. and Tool Hire Taranaki.

Accessibility: Blackbird Society, Four Square Eltham, Hannahs, Inkpot Cafe, Mitre 10 MEGA, Specsavers, Stratford ITM, Teahouse on the Lake, The Burnt Place Bar & Kitchen and Vivian Pharmacy.

Food and Beverage- Eat In: Bach on Breakwater, Chaos Cafe, Elixir Cafe, Elixir West, Festoon, India Today, Kitchen Table, Little Fed Cafe, Shining Peak Brewing and The Burnt Place Bar & Kitchen.

Food & Beverage -Take Out: Baked on Carrington, Batemans Bakery, Jetcharm Barbershop, Petite Cha, Piccolo Morso, Sahara Kebabs & Grill, Surf n Turf Takeaways, The Baking Company, The Reef Coffee & Sushi Bar and Tortillas.