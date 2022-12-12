Nature's Wonder won first place in the float competition, showing the crowds different Christmases around the world. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Nature's Wonder won first place in the float competition, showing the crowds different Christmases around the world. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Crowds lined Eltham streets on Friday night as the Eltham Lions Club Christmas Parade rolled into town.

With 30 floats entered in the parade, judges had their work cut out for them as they decided the top three winners.

Bragging rights went to first-placed Nature’s Wonder, with their float showcasing a snowy Christmas and a classic Kiwi one. Judges say they were won over by the effort put into the float, and how well it represented the ‘Christmas Around the World’ theme.

Second place went to Fonterra. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Second place was won by Fonterra, and third place went to the Carac Group.

The crowds had the chance to finish their Christmas shopping, with markets and stalls running beforehand.

Carac Group won third place in the float competition. Photo / Alyssa Smith



