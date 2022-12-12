Crowds lined Eltham streets on Friday night as the Eltham Lions Club Christmas Parade rolled into town.
With 30 floats entered in the parade, judges had their work cut out for them as they decided the top three winners.
Bragging rights went to first-placed Nature’s Wonder, with their float showcasing a snowy Christmas and a classic Kiwi one. Judges say they were won over by the effort put into the float, and how well it represented the ‘Christmas Around the World’ theme.
Second place was won by Fonterra, and third place went to the Carac Group.
The crowds had the chance to finish their Christmas shopping, with markets and stalls running beforehand.