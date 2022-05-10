Burrow, by Angus Muir, will feature in the TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up. Photo / Supplied

The stars are aligning for the first TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up.

The TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up, by New Plymouth District Council, runs from June 23 to June 26 and coincides with the start of the Māori New Year.

The free festival features four evenings of spectacular lights around the Huatoki Plaza to the Coastal Walkway in central New Plymouth, accompanied by live performances, kai and whānau-friendly entertainment.

In addition to the Winter Pop-Up, Ngāti Te Whiti will lead a dawn ceremony to commemorate the rise of the star Puanga, an important time in the Māori calendar.

Taranaki iwi observe this time of year as Puanga, while others recognise it as Matariki.

This year is the first time the Māori New Year or Matariki is celebrated as an official public holiday in Aotearoa.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says it will be a great event for all to enjoy after a tough couple of Covid-affected years.

"We've been working with mana whenua to light up the central city during this special time of Puanga or new beginnings, after the sadness of not holding our iconic TSB Festival of Lights due to Covid. This free event courtesy of NPDC will light up our central city for all to enjoy, with a mix of light features and top-notch entertainment."

The full entertainment lineup and lighting trail details will be announced in the coming weeks at festivaloflights.nz