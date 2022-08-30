A million-dollar winning ticket was sold by the Stratford shop. Photo / File

If you bought your Lotto ticket from Paper Plus Stratford for the Lotto draw on Wednesday, August 10, you might just be in for a treat.

A winning First Division ticket, worth $1 million, was sold by the store and has yet to be claimed.

"We're encouraging anyone who bought their ticket from Paper Plus Stratford for the draw on Wednesday, August 10 to dig out their ticket from their wallet or handbag and check it," says Sarah McCormack, corporate communications manager at Lotto NZ.

"Lotto NZ has already made 27 new millionaires this year, and the missing Stratford winner will be our 28th winner of 2022 ... and we can't wait to meet them to help celebrate their life-changing win."

Anyone who purchased a ticket for that lucky draw from Paper Plus Stratford should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLottoco.nz or through Lotto NZ App.



Players can phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 to find out how to claim a prize.