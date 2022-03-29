Stratford teams had a great start to the hockey season. Photo/ Unsplash

Byline: Natarsha Hey

Stratford Broadway Men faced Northern Masters in their first outing for the 2022 hockey season.

With a few uncertainties starting out, the team settled into the game well, making some good plays at the goal and working well in defence.

Masters showed once again that they are a team that can't be underestimated, and made Stratford work hard to keep ahead. But Broadway won the match 4-2 and grabbed the Challenge Trophy.

CMK Avon Men played Northern Wolves in their first game, and the team managed to score in the first quarter.

There were some great passages of play, which is good to see considering they are a newish unknown team.

The team had a lot of defensive penalty corners and Northern Wolves scored in the second quarter.

But that was to be the last goal of the game with the final score a 1-1 draw. Player of the day was Carl Hooker, who was solid in defence all day long.

The Stratford B Women lost 4-1 to Masters Women but it was still a great start to the season, with plenty of positives as well as lots to work on.

Stratford managed to hold out for most of the first quarter despite Masters being camped in their circle.

Some of the new and younger players to the team stood out. Player of Day went to Demi Ward.

Stratford Premier Women started the season with a great first hit-out against New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) Black.

Composure and aggression in the attacking circle will go a long way as the season gets going.

A few NPOB breakaways were caught by Stratford's defence before too much damage was done.

NPOB were the first to score, but Janika Hey levelled the score from a penalty corner.

NPOB managed to sneak a second goal before fulltime to take the game 2-1.

This week's games:

Friday in Stratford: 6.30pm Prem Women vs NPOB White.

Saturday in Stratford: 12.00pm Broadway vs Te Kiri Rovers, 1.30pm Avon vs Masters, 3.00pm B Women vs NUHC Hawks.

Saturday in New Plymouth: 3.00pm Prem Men vs NPOB.