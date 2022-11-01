Aurora Venables, 6, looked the part of Sleeping Beauty. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

There were wicked witches and pretty princesses in Stratford all hoping to get treats and not tricks for Halloween.

The War Memorial Hall hosted nearly 500 children, dressed up as princesses, kings, queens and knights and other non-scary costumes for MountainView Vineyards Church Light Party, a family-friendly alternative to Halloween.

Lilly Buttimore, 7, was dressed up as a queen and her brother Levi, 4, was a knight. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Corrina Sheed, wife of MountainView Vineyard Church pastor John Sheed, says they had plenty of candy for all the children who attended so no one missed out.

"We ordered 45 kilograms of candy for the event and we also poured 614 cups of juice and water. We had 400 sausages at the event and all of them were gone by the end of the night. We're so thankful to the people who showed up."

Leah MacDonald, 6, dressed up as a queen bee and her cousin Abrie Wellington, 8, dressed as an angel. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Regardless of how they dressed up children feasted like kings and queens at the event and had plenty of fun playing on the bouncy castle, getting their face-painted and playing a number of games.

Aurora Venables, 6, took the chance to dress up as her namesake, becoming Sleeping Beauty for the evening.

"I've included a horse in my costume because I like horses."

Rawiri Gripp, 9, left, dressed up as a rugby league player while his brother Djaun Burgess, 11, was a farmer. Their nana Andrea Gullery was Sylvester the Cat. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

While Stratford's royalty was inside partying, ghostly pirates, ghastly ghouls and plenty of wicked witches were enjoying an outdoor Halloween trail across Stratford.

From left: Sheila Boyes, Lizzie Callingham, Thomas Callingham, 11, and Helen Cloke dressed up as pirates. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Shiah Andrew-Brotherton, 14, and Isabel Callingham, 13, dressed up as wicked witches, ready to fill their cauldrons with lots of sweet treats.

Jemma Cunningham, 3, dressed up as a princess cat and her brother Mason, 6, was a zombie pirate. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Shiah says choosing to be a witch was easy.

"They're spooky, fun and pretty cool."