Wheelie fun challenges raises funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Lydia Wilson travelled around the Trimble Walkway, raising awareness for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Photo/ Supplied

An Inglewood woman has taken part in a wheelie fun challenge to support an organisation close to her heart.

On September 18, Lydia Wilson travelled around the Trimble Walkway and surrounding area in her power chair to raise awareness for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDANZ).

Lydia says the MDA put out the challenge for people to ride 1km on any set of wheels and fundraise.

"It was very enjoyable. It was a sunny day and I liked knowing that I was supporting an organisation that helps me."

The money raised in this year's 1km rolling challenge campaign goes towards the Association's Fieldwork Service.

"Having muscular dystrophy means I know first-hand how important the work of field workers is. Field workers offer support, friendship and information that helps give hope in a difficult situation. Their work can vary from having a cup of coffee and chatting, or referrals to doctors, specialists and equipment."

Lydia doesn't have a goal in mind and says she wants to raise as much as she can.

"I'm thankful for the people who have donated to me so far. I still have my fundraiser page going for those who wish to donate."

Lydia says there are two field workers in the central region.

"I really wanted to help the field workers to ensure they can keep offering this service. Spending my morning rolling around the Trimble Walkway was nothing compared to what they do for people with muscular dystrophy.

"When I was at Norfolk Primary School, there were two others with muscular dystrophy there. It's not uncommon and it pays to help out where you can to support those you may know with muscular dystrophy."

■ To donate to Lydia's fundraiser, visit www.roll1kformda.org.nz/fundraising/lydias-fundraising-page