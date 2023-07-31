The exhibition is on display from August 1-26.

Whanganui artist Melanie Fleet is brining her solo exhibition to Taranaki.

After incredible success at the Whanganui Community Arts Centre in June, Melanie’s Now exhibition will be on show at Eltham’s Village Gallery next month. Melanie became a fulltime artist in May 2022.

She currently works from home in her caravan studio. Pop art, assemblage art and photography are Melanie’s main art mediums. However, she will try anything. Melanie is known for her ability to capture the essence of human emotions and powerful narratives through symbolism.

Her exhibition aims to provide viewers with an intimate glimpse into the artist’s innermost thoughts and emotions, exploring the depths of the human spirit through a diverse range of art mediums, such as paintings, assemblage art, photography, and mixed media installations.

Each piece featured in the exhibition unravels a unique story, inviting viewers to interpret and connect with the artwork on a personal level.

Melanie captures fleeting moments of raw emotion, giving voice to the unspoken and offering solace to those seeking a connection with their own inner selves. By seamlessly intertwining various art forms, the exhibition promises to captivate visitors and transport them to a realm where art becomes a powerful conduit for introspection and self-discovery.

The Details

What: Now by Whanganui artist Melanie Fleet

When: August 1-26.

Where: The Village Gallery, 166 High St, Eltham