The old and young rugby teams.

It was all on in the Republic on Saturday. First up was netball and despite there being a nearly 60-year age gap between some players it was take no prisoners.

Ursala umpires let the game flow although Rowan Jordan got his marching orders when forgetting he was on the netball court, tackling his wife Amy. Although he did pick up the “Good on ya mate for having a Go” Award.

Whanga’s netball legend, Pat Herlihy showed she has still got the moves, ably assisted by hidden talent Abby Alexander. Kayla Rabone, who is a hockey player by trade showed some serious skills and was Player of the Day.

Amber Jordan was the youngest player showing up Mark Coplestone who got the “Mind is willing but pity about the Body” Award. Sam Hopkirk picking up the non-local player award. For those that were interested the final score was 27-26 to the White team.

So onto the rugby where the young bucks thought they would run rings around the old fellas but the dads had other ideas and still had some cunning tricks like getting Charlie Dickson at the tender age of 6 to play for them.

Player of the Day was Walter Pease. Darren got the award for putting his body on the line. Bruce Cameron from Christchurch showed he is no slouch on the park and got the “Non-Local having a Go” award.

Many thanks to the sponsors for the day - Whangamomona Hotel, Pease Contracting, Pouatu Honey, Republic of Whangamomona, Linda Harris, New World and CMK.

Zoe Jordan lifts Katie Downs for a netball goal.

The Whanga Netball girls had their prizegiving. The most consistent player for the Queens was Annilese Harley and Erin James for the Wasps. Most Valuable for the Queens was Zoe Armistead and for the Wasps was Tracey Holgate. Most Improved for the Queens was Kate Pease. Stevie Jordan was Most Improved for the Wasps.

Lizzy Cop thanked Red Gordon who sponsored their new tops and the Republic for their contribution to the club. Last but definitely not least she presented Pat with a Life Membership of the Whangamomona Netball Club. Over many years Pat has been a supporter, player and chairperson as well as supplying playing members now and in the future. Good one Pat.

Also congrats to publicans Richard and Vicki: 10 years as owners of the Whangamomona Hotel. Little did they know when buying the pub they were also acting as a post office, bank, supermarket, counselling and training service, providing sponsorship and courier business.

They have survived Republic Days, pig hunts, bike rides, wild food cook-offs, quiz nights, Targa rallies to name a few as well as playing hosts to numerous celebrities and famous faces that have visited the Republic. Well done and we look forward to the next 10 years.